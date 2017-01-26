Donnerstag, 26 Januar 2017
Beach Boys bringen "Good Vibrations" nach Mallorca

Die Band tritt am 18. Juni in Son Fusteret auf. Kartenverkauf beginnt am 31. Januar
26-01-2017 10:14
Mit den Beach Boys kommt eine der weltweit erfolgreichsten Rockbands der Musikgeschichte nach Mallorca. Die vor allem in den 1960er und 1970er-Jahren populäre Gruppe tritt am 18. Juni um 22 Uhr in Palma (Son Fusteret) auf. Der Ticketverkauf für das Konzert beginnt am Dienstag (31.1.).

Auf ihrer aktuellen Welttournee kommt die Band erstmals auf die Insel. Mit dabei haben sie ganz sicher Welthits wie "Good Vibrations" oder "Surfin' U.S.A." /tg

