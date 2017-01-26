Beach Boys bringen "Good Vibrations" nach Mallorca

Auf ihrer aktuellen Welttournee kommt die Band erstmals auf die Insel. Mit dabei haben sie ganz sicher Welthits wie "Good Vibrations" oder "Surfin' U.S.A." /tg
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook
Listen to "Good Vibrations" & more favorites on The Beach Boys Best Of Playlist #GoodVibrations50 #GiphyStudios https://t.co/ywt9YEWBQP pic.twitter.com/4zodNoCM8T„ The Beach Boys (@TheBeachBoys) 10. Oktober 2016
Auf ihrer aktuellen Welttournee kommt die Band erstmals auf die Insel. Mit dabei haben sie ganz sicher Welthits wie "Good Vibrations" oder "Surfin' U.S.A." /tg